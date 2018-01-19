FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 3:15 AM / in 2 hours

Google announces patent agreement with China's Tencent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Alpahbet Inc’s Google said it had agreed to a patent cross-licensing deal with Chinese social media and gaming firm Tencent Holdings Ltd, the U.S. company said on Friday.

The agreement covers a broad range of products and paves the way for collaboration on technology in the future, it said.

Google has similar patent agreements with a handful of other firms, but the latest agreement represents the first such deal with a large Chinese tech firm. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

