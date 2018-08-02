FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 3:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reports that Google may return to China not true -China Securities Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Reports that Alphabet Inc’s Google may return to the Chinese market are not true, state-owned China Securities Daily reported on Thursday, citing information from “relevant departments”.

The Intercept, citing internal Google documents and people familiar with the plans, reported on Wednesday that the search firm is planning a censored version of its search engine for China that will block some websites and certain search terms. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

