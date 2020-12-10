Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

China's grain output up 0.9% in 2020 - stats bureau

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s grain output rose 0.9% in 2020 to 669.49 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The country’s total corn output this year stood at 260.67 million tonnes, the statistics bureau said in a statement on its website.

The total grain planting area increased 0.6% to 116.8 million hectares, according to the statistics bureau.

