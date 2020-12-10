Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UPDATE 2-China says 2020 corn output barely changed from last year

By Dominique Patton

    BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China produced 260.67 million
tonnes of corn in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said
on Thursday, barely down from last year's volume despite weather
damage before the harvest. 
    The world's No. 2 corn producer harvested 260.77 million
tonnes of the grain last year.
    Corn output is being closely watched amid a growing deficit
in the country that has driven up prices to multi-year highs,
boosting imports to record levels and fuelling purchase of other
grains.
    The commodity is a key raw material in animal feed for
China's huge livestock sector and is also used in industrial
products.
    Analysts were expecting corn output to fall by up to 10
million tonnes after typhoons flattened crops in some parts of
the country's northeastern corn belt, adding to supply concerns
after Beijing ran down its massive state stockpiles over the
last several years.
    But Beijing has repeatedly sought to soothe such concerns,
saying output would not be impacted.
    "Although floods and typhoons in some areas had a certain
impact on production, all localities have strengthened field
management and actively took measures to prevent and reduce
disasters," the statistics bureau said in a statement.
    Some analysts, however, doubted the corn numbers.
    "It seems too high. The sown area is pretty much exactly the
same as last year and so is the yield. But the northeast was hit
with three typhoons in a row [prior to the harvest]," said Darin
Friedrichs, a senior Asia commodity analyst at StoneX.
    Production of bumper crops, wheat and rice, also increased
and came after Beijing doubled down on its focus on food
security, urging farmers to finish spring planting on time even
as it was emerging from a coronavirus-led lockdown earlier this
year.
    The country's wheat output came to 134.25 million tonnes,
marginally up from 133.59 million tonnes last year, while rice
production rose 1.1% to 211.86 million tonnes.
    The area planted with rice increased more than 5%, said the
statistics bureau, after the government stepped up its support
for one of China's staple food crops after the pandemic began.
    Output of soybeans increased 8.3% to 19.6 million tonnes.
    The total grain planting area increased 0.6% to 116.8
million hectares, according to the statistics bureau. 
    
    Major crop output in millions of tonnes, National Bureau of
Statistics.
    
               2019      2020  Percentage change
 Corn        260.77    260.67              -0.04
 Wheat       133.59    134.25                0.5
 Rice         209.6    211.86                1.1
 Soybeans      18.1      19.6                8.3
 


 (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)
