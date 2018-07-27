COFCO, Sinograin must take more responsibility on food security -watchdog

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China’s corruption watchdog said the state grain stockpiler Sinograin and the largest state-owned agriculture firm COFCO need to take more “political responsibility” to safeguard the country’s food security, according to two separate statements late on Thursday.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) did not elaborate on what additional political responsibilities should be taken by COFCO and Sinograin in its annual inspection of the two companies.

Sinograin is responsible for the operation and management of China’s state grain reserves and is entrusted with maintaining the stability of the grain market, according to its website.

COFCO, one of the world’s top grains traders, says its business is related to national food security and food safety, according to its website.

The CCDI statements came after China launched on Monday a nationwide inspection of state grain reserves to assess the volume and quality of state stockpiles.

Neither COFCO nor Sinograin responded immediately to a request for comment on Friday. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Dominique Patton; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Christian Schmollinger)