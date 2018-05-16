China to cut rice, corn planting, grow more soybean -media

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) -

* China is expected to grow less rice and corn this year while increasing planting of soybean and other grains, local media citing the country’s agricultural ministry reported on Wednesday

* Planting area for rice is expected to drop by more than 10 million mu compared with a year earlier to 440 million mu, Security Times said

* Planting for soybeans will likely increase by over 10 million mu to 127 million mu. Cotton planting will drop slightly while that of sugar will maintain largely flat with small increases.

* China will keep expanding plantations of green and premium quality food such as high-protein soybeans and high-yield sugar canes