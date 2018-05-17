UPDATE 1-Hainan Airlines says asset restructuring could lead to change of control

* Carrier says now controlled by Hainan SASAC

* Shares have been suspended since Jan amid asset restructuring

* Airline has been key player in HNA’s deleveraging efforts (Updates with executive quotes, background on past deals with HNA)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - Hainan Airlines , the flagship carrier of embattled HNA Group , said on Thursday that control of the company could change hands as the company undertakes a widespread restructuring of its assets.

Trading in Hainan Air’s shares has been suspended since January, as have shares in six other HNA-affiliated companies listed on mainland stock markets, as the firms undertake a “major asset restructuring”.

China’s fourth-biggest carrier told an online investor conference that its current controlling shareholder is Grand China Air Co, Ltd, which is also its largest shareholder. Grand China Air, in turn, is controlled by Hainan’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) and has HNA Group as a major shareholder.

“The company is currently communicating, negotiating and proofing its asset restructuring plan, and there is a possibility that the actual controller of the company could change,” the carrier’s president, Xu Jun, told investors in a chatroom post.

“It will ultimately be determined after the plan is approved by the relevant authority.”

HNA, a major aviation-to-financial services group, is in the midst of a drive to restructure its operations and is raising cash by selling equity and real estate assets after a $50-billion acquisition spree over a two year period.

Since the start of 2018, the Chinese firm has agreed to sell close to $15 billion worth of real estate in Australia, New York and Hong Kong, along with shares in Deutsche Bank AG, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Hainan Airlines has been a key player in HNA’s bid to reconfigure its operations. In March, it said it would take over stakes owned by HNA in two local airlines and five other aviation and tourism businesses. ($1 = 6.3647 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Additional reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)