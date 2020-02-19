Healthcare
February 19, 2020

Moschino owner Aeffe unlikely to pay dividend on 2019 results-exec

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s Aeffe Spa, owner of the Alberta Ferretti and Moschino fashion houses, expects its first-quarter results to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak in China, a top executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The spread of the coronavirus will certainly have an impact on first-quarter results, I hope just on those”, managing Director Marcello Tassinari said on the sidelines of Alberta Ferretti’s fashion show in Milan.

He added the group was unlikely to pay a dividend on its 2019 results.

“Given the current situation, it’s better to be cautious,” he said. China accounts for around 10% of Aeffe’s revenues.

