Air Canada cancelling select flights to China in response to coronavirus

MONTREAL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Tuesday it is cancelling select flights to China to better match capacity with expected demand as the spread of the new coronavirus rattles travellers.

Air Canada currently operates 33 flights a week to China and the resulting capacity reduction is relatively small, a company spokesman said by email. Those customers who are affected will be notified and provided with alternate travel options.

The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China has killed 106 people and spread across the world. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chris Reese)