China says air force will participate in Singapore Airshow

SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China’s air force will participate in the upcoming Singapore Airshow, the country’s defence ministry said on Wednesday, at a time when concerns over the spread of a virus from China are overshadowing Asia’s biggest aerospace and defence event.

China’s defence ministry said in a post on its official WeChat account that its air force had been invited by Singapore to take part in the airshow between Feb 5-18, adding that it would nine aircraft and more than 100 personnel. (Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Additional Reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei)