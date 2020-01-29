Restrictions for airlines flying to China under discussion -White House's Kudlow

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The White House is considering further restrictions on U.S. airlines flying to and from China in addition to voluntary restrictions that the companies have put into place, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.

Kudlow said the matter was under discussion but declined to give further details.

Kudlow also said that officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were going to China to help with the coronavirus outbreak at China’s invitation. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Diane Craft)