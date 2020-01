WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The White House has not asked for a suspension of flights between the United States and China over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday.

The official’s comment followed a report by CNBC that the White House had told airline executives it was considering a suspension of U.S.-China flights. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)