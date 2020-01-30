Pilots union files suit to block American Airlines flights to China

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A pilots union on Thursday filed suit in a Texas court seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately halt American Airlines U.S.-China service amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The Allied Pilots Association cited “serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by the coronavirus.”

American, which did not immediately comment on the suit, announced Wednesday it would next month suspend flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai, but continue flights from Dallas.

The union cited warnings issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discouraging all “nonessential travel” to China. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)