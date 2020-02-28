Company News
February 28, 2020 / 2:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

United Airlines cancels flights to Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it was cancelling flights to Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul due to health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chicago-based airline also said it was extending the suspension of U.S. flights to China through April 30.

Earlier this week, United withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance, citing heightened uncertainty over how the duration and spread of the coronavirus to other regions could impact overall air travel demand. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

