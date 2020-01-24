Qatar to screen airport passengers arriving from China

CAIRO - Jan 24 (Reuters) - Qatar will start precautionary screening of passengers arriving at Hamad international airport from China to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the state news agency quoted the ministry of public health as saying on Friday.

The virus, which first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and can pass from person-to-person, has been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, raising concerns about its spread through international air travel. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Catherine Evans)