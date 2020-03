JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - Angola will prohibit the entry of citizens from China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria, if they travel directly from those countries, as a precaution against the coronavirus, official news agency ANGOP reported on Sunday.

The restriction would not apply to citizens that had travelled via a third country, the report added. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)