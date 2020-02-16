Company News
Anta Sports says coronavirus will impact H1, factories to resume production this week

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sportwsear company Anta Sports Products expects the coronavirus will impact its financial performance in H1 2020 though hopes to return to normal in the year’s second half, it wrote in a stock exchange filing published Sunday.

Roughly 40% of the company’s stores in mainland China have re-opened, according to the filing. The company’s factories will gradually restart production this week, the filing added. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Muyu Xu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

