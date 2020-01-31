Chinese carmaker SAIC's India unit warns of sales hit due to coronavirus outbreak

NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp’s India unit expects sales in the country to be impacted in February because disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for the local unit said on Friday.

MG Motors, SAIC’s India unit, expects significant disruption in supply chain from European, Chinese and other Asian suppliers, the spokesman said.

The new coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 200 people, forcing Chinese authorities to extend the ongoing Lunar New Year holidays by three days to Feb. 2, with workers asked not to come back before Feb. 10 in some areas. (Reporting by Aditi Shah Editing by Euan rocha)