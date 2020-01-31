French car parts supplier Valeo extending plant closures in China

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French car parts supplier Valeo will extend its plant closures in China’s Wuhan until at least Feb. 13, in line with the Chinese government’s guidance over the coronavirus and the extension of Lunar New Year holidays, a spokesman said.

Valeo operates three sites in Wuhan - a research and development centre, and two factories, including one producing lighting components - which employ 1,900 people.

They had been due to restart their activity on Feb. 3, but authorities have now extended holidays in the area, the Valeo spokesman said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)