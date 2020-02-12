China's aviation regulator hopes countries will lift virus-related travel curbs soon

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it hopes countries will lift virus-related travel restrictions as soon as possible, in line with guidance from the World Health Organization and International Civil Aviation Organization.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China will continue to lobby authorities to roll out more subsidies to aid airlines impacted by travel curbs due to the coronavirus, Xiong Jie, a CAAC official told a media briefing. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)