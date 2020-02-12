UPDATE 1-China's aviation regulator hopes countries will lift virus-related travel curbs soon

(Adds more details, quotes)

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it hopes countries will lift virus-related travel restrictions as soon as possible, in line with guidance from the World Health Organization and International Civil Aviation Organization.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China will continue to lobby authorities to subsidize airlines hurt by travel curbs due to the coronavirus, Xiong Jie, a CAAC official, told a media briefing.

The regulator will also support mergers among airlines and help them optimise capacity arrangements so they can weather a difficult time, Xiong said. “The coronaviurs has had a huge impact on the civil aviation industry, which resulted in significant reductions in flight volume and could create new or spill-over safety risks,” Xiong said.

Passenger traffic declined 5.3% in January from a year earlier, compared with a growth rate of 7.9% for 2019.

For international flights affected by the coronavirus, the CAAC, in communication with other aviation authorities, will strive to retain the rights and landing slots for airlines, Xiong said, adding that flights would be restored as soon as possible. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gerry Doyle)