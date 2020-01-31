Company News
January 31, 2020 / 9:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's Baidu revises earnings date on coronavirus fears

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine company Baidu Inc said on Friday it is delaying the announcement of its fourth-quarter results and advised its employees to work from home for a time period after the Chinese New Year holidays due to the coronavirus situation.

The company also raised its revenue forecast range for the fourth quarter to between 28.3 billion yuan ($4.10 billion) and 28.9 billion yuan, from 27.1 billion yuan to 28.7 billion yuan.

Baidu was earlier expected to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 6.

Shares of the company, which now expects to report the results on Feb. 27, were up 5% in extended trading. ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

