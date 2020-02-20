UPDATE 1-Shanghai banks issue 1.31 bln yuan in cheap loans to weather virus impact

(Adds details from China Development Bank in paragraph 4)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Banks in Shanghai have issued 1.31 billion yuan ($186.82 million in cheap loans to 48 key firms to help tackle a coronavirus outbreak that has dampened economic activity, a local government official said on Wednesday.

The bank loans had an average interest rate of 2.35%, and were made mostly to manufacturers, medical suppliers and equipment makers, Li Jun, deputy director of the Shanghai Financial Service Office, told a news briefing.

China’s benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) is 4.05%, having been cut by 10 basis points earlier in the day as part of stepped-up support measures by authorities to cushion the blow to economic growth.

The Shanghai branch of China Development Bank (CDB), the country’s main policy bank, has issued 231 million yuan of emergency loans to firms including Shanghai Kaimi Technology Co, SAIC Maxus Automotive Co, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical , and Shanghai Desano Pharmaceuticals Co, said Zhu Xuesong, vice president of the branch.

Cities across much of China have been in lockdown since an extended Lunar New Year holiday last month, while travel bans and quarantine orders have been put in place around the country in efforts to curb the virus from spreading.

The containment efforts have caused economic disruptions, with factories and businesses unable to fully resume operations due to a lack of workers and raw materials.