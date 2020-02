BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Organisers of Beijing autoshow, which is scheduled to be held in late-April, said on Monday the event will be delayed event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Across mainland China, officials said the total number of coronavirus cases rose by 2,048 to 70,548, with 1,770 deaths. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)