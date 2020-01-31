Companies in Beijing to resume work on Feb 10 due to virus fight -govt newspaper

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China’s capital Beijing said on Friday that companies in the province will postpone reopening until Feb. 10 in order to help prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, government newspaper Beijing Daily reported.

The measure is applicable to government and private companies but is not applicable to utilities and some other firms such as medical equipment companies, pharmaceutical companies and supermarkets, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Yilei Sun; editing by Jason Neely)