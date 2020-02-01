UN biodiversity talks moved out of China on virus fears

SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The next round of talks on a global biodiversity treaty due to be held in the Chinese city of Kunming on Feb. 24 will be moved to Rome as a result of a coronavirus outbreak, the United Nations announced.

The U.N.’s Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity said it had reached the decision after consultations with the Chinese government.

Kunming is still set to host the main round of global biodiversity talks in October this year. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sandra Maler)