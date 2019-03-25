China reports H7N9 bird flu outbreak in Liaoning province

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) -

* China reported an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of H7N9 bird flu at a zoo in northeastern Liaoning province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday

* The virus, first detected in a flock of peacocks, infected and killed nine birds in the zoo in Jinzhou city, according to a statement published on the website of the agriculture ministry

* Local authorities culled 191 poultry following the outbreak (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)