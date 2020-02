SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German premium automaker BMW’s China venture with Brilliance said on Wednesday the Chinese firm planned to restart car production on Feb. 17, according to a post on its social media.

The plans come after an extended closure for the Lunar New Year holiday due to the outbreak of a new flu-like virus in the country which has killed nearly 500 people globally. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)