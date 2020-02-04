China Development Bank to sell $2 bln of special bonds to help battle virus - sources

SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China Development Bank plans to issue up to 14.25 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) of one-year special bonds on Thursday to raise funds to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The policy bank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The death toll from the fast-spreading virus in China rose to 425 as of the end of Monday, up by a daily record of 64 from the previous day, with over 20,000 people infected, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.