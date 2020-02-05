Brembo chairman sees very limited impact from coronavirus in China

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Premium Italian brakes producer Brembo sees no major impact on its operations from the coronavirus outbreak in China, where it runs a production site in the city of Nanjing, Chairman Alberto Bombassei said on Wednesday.

“The immediate impact is very limited because what we make in the Chinese plants stays in China,” Bombassei said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

He said he expected the production units in the Nanjing site to reopen on Feb. 10, after a prolonged break for the Chinese New Year.