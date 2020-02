LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s health ministry said on Friday that the number of people infected with coronavirus in the United Kingdom had risen to 20, after another patient in England had tested positive for the disease.

"The virus was passed on in the UK and the patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS infection centre," England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said in a statement.