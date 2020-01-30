UK's Wuhan evacuation flight will also carry 50 non-British citizens -PM's spokesman

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A British flight evacuating its citizens from the Coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan will also include around 50 non-British, mainly EU, nationals, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Earlier Spain’s foreign ministry said around 20 Spaniards would be on the flight.

The plane is due to land at a Royal Air Force base in western England on Friday morning, before going on to Spain. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)