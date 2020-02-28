UK's Johnson says coronavirus is government's top priority

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said taking measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus was his government’s top priority and that the public were right to be concerned, in his first television appearance to talk about the issue.

“The issue of coronavirus is something that is now the government’s top priority,” he told broadcasters, adding that he would be chairing a meeting of ministers and officials on the subject on Monday (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)