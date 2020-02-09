Fourth person tests positive for coronavirus in England

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A fourth person in England has tested positive for coronavirus, having contracted the illness from a previously confirmed British patient in France, England’s Chief Medical Officer said on Sunday.

“The patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at The Royal Free Hospital, and we are now using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus,” Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England said in a statement. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)