Britain finalising details for Wuhan evacuation - UK PM's spokesman

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain is urgently exploring options to for its nationals to leave the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, and is finalising the details of the plan, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

“The foreign office is urgently exploring options for British nationals to leave Hubei province, the details are being finalised,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)