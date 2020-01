LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain has offered to help its citizens leave China’s Hubei Province where the coronavirus outbreak began.

“We are working to make available an option for British nationals to leave Hubei province,” the British Foreign Office said on Monday.

The Foreign Office said British citizens should call +86 (0) 10 8529 6600 if they required assistance. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)