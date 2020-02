LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Two further cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of cases to 15, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday.

“The virus was passed on in Italy and Tenerife and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres in Royal Liverpool Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital, London,” the statement said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)