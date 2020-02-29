New coronavirus case in California is of unknown origin - county health officials

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The latest confirmed U.S. case of coronavirus is of “unknown origin” and was diagnosed in a woman who had not traveled overseas or had contact with any known travelers, Santa Clara County Health officials said on Friday. The patient was identified as an adult woman with chronic health conditions who was referred for testing after she developed difficulty breathing, Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer for Santa Clara County and Director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, told an afternoon news conference. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)