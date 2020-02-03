Healthcare
February 3, 2020 / 5:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

All Canadians evacuated from flu-hit region will be placed in quarantine - Ottawa

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - All Canadians evacuated from a flu-hit Chinese region will be placed in quarantine for 14 days once they arrive at a military base in the province of Ontario, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told a news conference on Monday.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said a total of 304 people were seeking to be flown out. The Canadian government has chartered a plane but does not yet have permission for it to land in China, he told the news conference.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below