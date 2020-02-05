Canadians who do not need to be in China should leave - Ottawa

OTTAWA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canadian citizens who do not need to be in China should leave while they still can, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday, boosting Ottawa’s response to a worsening outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We are advising Canadians whose presence in China is not essential to depart via commercial means while they remain available,” he told reporters. Canada intended to fly out 200 citizens on Wednesday but will wait another 24 hours because of bad weather, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier.