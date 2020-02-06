Plane carrying Canadian evacuees from China should land on Feb 7 - Ottawa

OTTAWA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A plane evacuating Canadian citizens from China is due to land in the early hours of Friday at a military base in Canada where they will be placed in quarantine, a senior official said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told a news conference that a second airliner would be needed to fly people out of Wuhan, the center of coronavirus outbreak. That plane will leave on Feb 10 and land in Canada on Feb 11.