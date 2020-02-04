China's Canton Fair suspends activities due to virus outbreak

Beijing/Shanghai, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The venue for Canton Fair, China’s oldest and biggest trade fair, has suspended exhibition activities until further notice due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

Canton Fair Complex said in a post on its official Wechat account on Tuesday that the move was in line with the government’s request to help control the spread of virus.

Canton Fair was originally scheduled to hold its spring season exhibtion at the complex from April 15, according to its website. (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)