Feb 27 (Reuters) - International grains trader and processor Cargill Inc has banned all non-essential travel for its employees for the next two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, company spokeswoman April Nelson told Reuters on Thursday.

Cargill, the largest private U.S. company, said any essential international travel would need approval from a member of the company’s executive team, she said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)