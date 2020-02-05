Cathay Pacific asks employees to take unpaid leave as virus hits demand -paper

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has asked all its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave in coming months as it battles a fall in demand caused by a virus outbreak, the South China Morning Post said on Wednesday.

“I am appealing to each and everyone one of you to help,” Chief Eexecutive Augustus Tang told staff in a video recording, the paper said.

On Tuesday the carrier said it planned to cut about 30% of capacity over the next two months, including about 90% of flights to mainland China. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)