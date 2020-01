Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC is seeking emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to allow states to use its diagnostic test for coronavirus outbreak, a CDC spokesman said on Thursday.

China has put millions of people on lockdown in two cities at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)