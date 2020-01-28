U.S. says nothing off the table on China travel curbs amid virus outbreak

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United States is considering new steps to counter a coronavirus that has killed over 100 people in China and nothing was off the table in terms of travel restrictions for China, the U.S. health secretary said on Tuesday.

The United States, which has confirmed five coronavirus cases, currently urges Americans to reconsider going to China because of the outbreak, after warning against travel to the Hubei province, where the respiratory illness is believed to have originated.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said he hoped that a team of U.S. health experts will be allowed into China.