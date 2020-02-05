China's CNOOC cuts Feb crude throughput at Huizhou refinery 8% due to virus - source

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Company, or CNOOC, is lowering crude oil throughput this month at a key refinery in south China by about 8% from the original plan, a company source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 240,000 barrels per day plant in Huizhou, Guangdong province, will process about 220,000 bpd in February, the source, who has direct knowledge of the plant’s operations, said.

CNOOC did not immediately respond to email seeking comment.