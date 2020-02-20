China considering more action to boost consumption -commerce ministry

BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak has had a “relatively big impact” on China’s consumption levels, and the government will study rolling out more support measures, including boosting auto sales, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Consumption will be most heavily impacted by the coronavirus in the first quarter, and the government expects activity to bottom out in March and recover in the second quarter, Wang Bin, Deputy Director of the Department of Market Operation and Consumption, told a news conference.

“If the coronavirus crisis lasts for a long time, China’s agricultural, food and industries that involve a long supply chain and are labor-intensive will be heavily impacted,” said Li Xinggan, Director of the Ministry’s Foreign Trade Department.

China is also taking measures to accelerate customs clearance of imported meat, Li said. (Reporting by Yawen Chen, Xu Jing and Kevin Yao; editing by John Stonestreet)