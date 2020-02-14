China sells 1.32 mln T of corn to feed providers

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* China has sold 1.32 million tonnes of corn to feed processing firms in southern provinces to ensure their raw material supply, the state planner said on Friday

* A total of 23 feed providers in the coronavirus epicentre Hubei province engaged in the auction during Feb.7-11, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)

* The sales, which exempted firms from transaction fees, will facilitate southern feed producers raw material supplies and ensure their production resumes, the NDRC said

* Some poultry farmers in Hubei province had to destroy young birds due to a lack of feed caused by transport restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.