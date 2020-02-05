China to sell corn from reserves to ease shortage amid virus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China will start selling 2.96 million tones of corn from state reserves from Feb 7, to ease feed shortage at some companies in the south, National Grain Trade Center said in a notice published on its website on Tuesday.

Feed producers located outside Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning provinces and Inner Mongolia region – China’s northeastern corn belt – are eligible to bid, the notice said.

In an effort to contain the spread of the virus, some provincial governments have imposed restrictions that have disrupted feed and live animal transports.

Beijing has urged governments to minimise the impact of such disruptions and safeguard the normal operation of the livestock sector. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shinvani Singh; editing by Jason Neely)